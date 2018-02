BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Early Redemption Of Senior Secured Notes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ LODGING TRUST ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - ‍ANNOUNCED EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING 5.625% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023 ISSUED BY FELCOR LODGING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP​

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - ‍THE SENIOR NOTES HAVE AN OUTSTANDING AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $524.0 MILLION AND WILL BE REDEEMED IN FULL ON MARCH 9, 2018​

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - ‍EXPECTS TO FUND REDEMPTION BY USING CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER PREVIOUSLY UNDRAWN $600.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​