Nov 8 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ Lodging Trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* RLJ Lodging Trust qtrly ‍pro forma revpar decreased 1.9%​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍for Q4 2017, co expects pro forma revPAR growth of 0.5% to 2.0%​