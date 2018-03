March 7 (Reuters) - Rmb Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY NET ASSET VALUE UP 8% TO R42.7 BILLION​

* HY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 10% TO 168 CENTS (2016: 153 CENTS)​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 298.2​ CENTS

* ‍HY REVENUE 11 MILLION RAND VERSUS 6 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: