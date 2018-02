Feb 2 (Reuters) - RMC Switchgears Ltd:

* SAYS GETS ORDER FROM PASCHIM GUJARAT VIJ CO FOR SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF FRP FENCING AMOUNTING TO 202.1 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS TOTAL UNEXECUTED ORDER BOOK NOW AT 1.48 BILLION RUPEES