Aug 3 (Reuters) - RMG Networks Holding Corp

* RMG reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $9.1 million

* RMG Networks Holding Corp - ‍reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 of positive revenue growth in single-digit percentage range​

* RMG Networks Holding Corp - ‍it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock​