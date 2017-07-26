FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-RMP Energy announces new management team transition
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-RMP Energy announces new management team transition

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy announces new management team transition

* RMP Energy Inc says formation of a new executive management team for company

* RMP Energy Inc - ‍New team will include Rob Colcleugh as chief executive officer​

* RMP Energy Inc - ‍tim Krysak to be president and chief operating officer​

* RMP Energy Inc says Dean Bernhard will continue as RMP's vice president finance and chief financial officer

* RMP Energy Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company produced a corporate average daily production level of approximately 3,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

