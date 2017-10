Oct 12 (Reuters) - RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL) :

* RNB ACQUIRES THE E-COMMERCE PLAYER FRONTMEN.COM

* ‍FASHIONISLAND SVERIGE AB DIVESTS FRONTMEN IN AN ASSET TRANSFER.​

* ‍CONSIDERATION IS PARTLY BASED ON SALES GENERATED BY ACQUISITION DURING FIRST 18 MONTHS​