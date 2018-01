Jan 23 (Reuters) - RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL) :

* INCREASED SALES AND POSITIVEEARNINGS PERFORMANCE IN DECEMBER

* ‍TOTAL SALES FOR ALL COMPARABLE STORES IN RNB DEVELOPED POSITIVELY IN DECEMBER 2017 BY + 2.1%

* SAYS ‍POSITIVE SALES GROWTH FOR RNB IMPLIED THAT OPERATING PROFIT, EBIT, WAS ALSO BETTER IN DECEMBER​