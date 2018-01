Jan 15 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC MINERALS PLANS INITIATIVES TO ALLOW DECISION TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DUMONT NICKEL-COBALT PROJECT IN 2019; HIGHLIGHTS LARGE NICKEL AND COBALT RESERVES

* SAYS ‍CONTINUES TO BE APPROACHED BY NUMBER OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC INVESTORS, OFFTAKE PARTNERS, FINANCIERS FOR DUMONT NICKEL-COBALT PROJECT​

* SAYS ‍BELIEVES CO IS WELL-POSITIONED TO SIGNIFICANTLY ADVANCE DUMONT IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: