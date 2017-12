Dec 1 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc:

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P REPORTS A 5.5 PERCENT STAKE IN HOMESTREET INC AS OF NOVEMBER 29, 2017 - SEC FILING

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS PURCHASED HOMESTREET INC'S COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: [bit.ly/2AoKEgm] Further company coverage: