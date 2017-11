Nov 2 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Robert Aiken resigns as president of Treehouse Foods; company to initiate chief executive officer search

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍treehouse chairman and chief executive officer Sam Reed will assume role of president​

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍as part of board approved search process, company will retain a leading executive search firm to identify ceo candidates​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: