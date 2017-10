Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Robert Duggan reports 5.9 percent stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc as on October 19, 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* Robert Duggan had previously reported 7.2 percent stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc as on April 21, 2017