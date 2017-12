BRIEF-Robert Half Updates Fourth-Quarter Guidance For Impact Of New U.S. Tax Law

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Robert Half International Inc:

* ROBERT HALF UPDATES FOURTH-QUARTER GUIDANCE FOR IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29 TO $0.39

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO ITS PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES IN AN ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF $34 MILLION TO $38 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO ITS PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF ABOUT $0.27 TO $0.31 PER SHARE, IN Q4 2017