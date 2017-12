Dec 15 (Reuters) - Robinson Europe Sa:

* Q4 2016/2017 REVENUE 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 35,698 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PROFIT FORECAST MISSED DUE TO LOWER MARGIN ON SOLD PRODUCTS, REDUCTION OF SALES IN SPORTS DEPARTMENT

* FY GROSS PROFIT AT 1.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS FORESEEN 2.5-2.8 MLN ZLOTYS