Nov 30 (Reuters) - Robo 3D Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO SURPASS ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE FROM FY17 OF $3.2M WITHIN FIRST HALF OF FY18 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍COMPANY NOW EXPECTS ITS REVENUE FOR HALF YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 2017 TO BE AROUND $4.0 MILLION​