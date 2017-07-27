FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
BRIEF-Roche confident it can offset biosimilars competition - CEO
#Healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Roche confident it can offset biosimilars competition - CEO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche CEO says not seeing change in global drug pricing dynamics

* Roche says biosimilars competition going as expected

* Roche ceo says confident can compensate for entry of biosimilars

* Roche ceo says expects good dynamics for orcevus for rest of year

* Roche ceo says very pleased by aphinity trial results

* Roche ceo says hard to predict impact of u.s debate over healthcare legislation, remains confident about u.s. In general Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

