BRIEF-Roche Holding AG CEO Says No Change In M&A Strategy

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT NEW DRUGS CAN COMPENSATE FOR OLDER DRUGS LOSING PATENT PROTECTION

* CEO SAYS ROCHE CAN POTENTIALLY SLIGHTLY GROW BUSINESS DESPITE BIOSIMILARS, INTENDS TO KEEP ‘STRONG MARGINS WHICH WE ENJOY TODAY’

* CEO SAYS HAS INCREASING CONFIDENCE OVER RECENT PAST THAT ROCHE CAN COMPENSATE FOR BIOSIMILARS

* CEO SAYS IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ON SEVERAL ITEMS INCLUDING ESBRIET, DUE TO “MODERATE UPTAKE” IN EARLIER LINES OF TREATMENT

* CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT TECENTRIQ TO PLAY LEADING ROLE IN VARIOUS CANCER TYPES

* CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN M&A STRATEGY, LOOKING FOR BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES TO COMPLEMENT PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)