13 days ago
BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales
July 27, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche ceo says no doubt perjeta will be a substantial growth driver

* Roche drugs head says astrazeneca lung cancer study failure doesn't change roche's plans

* Roche drugs head says sees no risk to regulatory approvals from aphinity study

* Roche drugs head says ocrevus sales reflect demand, not major stocking

* Roche ceo says bullish about cancer immunotherapy, want to play leading role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

