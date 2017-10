Sept 29 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET CONTINUES CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

* ‍DECIDED TO SPEND UP TO EUR 100 MILLION ON A PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022​

* ‍CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL TERMINATE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018​

* ‍REPURCHASES OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER PROGRAM MAY COMMENCE OCTOBER 2, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)