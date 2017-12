Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet Se:

* ROCKET INTERNET CFO SAYS TARGET FOR SOME COMPANIES TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2017 MAY SLIP BY A COUPLE OF QUARTERS

* ROCKET INTERNET CFO SAYS HOME24 MAY BE EXPLORING DIFFERENT FUNDING OPTIONS, STILL HAS 16 MILLION EUROS CASH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)