Sept 28 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SELLS 13% SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO TO NASPERS

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION ROCKET INTERNET‘S SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO WILL DECREASE FROM 26% TO 13%​

* ‍TO SELL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 660 MILLION​