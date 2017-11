Nov 28 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet’s GLOBAL FASHION GROUP:

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS 32.6 MILLION EUR, 12.7 PERCENT OF NET REVENUE

* SAYS NET MERCHANDISE VALUE, WHICH INCLUDES MARKETPLACE SALES, REACHED EUR 265.1M, INCREASING 22.2% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY PRO-FORMA BASIS AND 20.7% ON AN ABSOLUTE EURO BASIS.

* SAYS Q3 NET REVENUE WAS EUR 256.4 MILLION REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 21.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY PRO-FORMA BASIS‍​‍​ Further company coverage: