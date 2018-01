BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Posts Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $1.96

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc:

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q1 SALES $1.587 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.6 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.60 TO $7.90

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.67 TO $3.97

* ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $746.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7.3 PERCENT

* CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $839.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES $3.68 OF PROVISIONAL CHARGES RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH OF 4.5% TO 7.5%

* “INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2018 IN ORDER TO ACCELERATE PROFITABLE GROWTH AND OTHER LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES”

* IN QUARTER, HEAVY INDUSTRY VERTICALS “PERFORMED WELL”, SUPPORTED BY RECOVERY IN OIL AND GAS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

DECREASE IN EPS IN QUARTER WAS DUE TO CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH TAX ACT TOTALING $479.7 MILLION