BRIEF-Rockwell Automation reports Q4 EPS $1.57
November 8, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation reports Q4 EPS $1.57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell automation reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.69

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 sales $1.668 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.67 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell automation reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* ‍Fiscal 2018 EPS guidance: diluted EPS $7.09 - $7.39; adjusted EPS $7.20 - $7.50​

* ‍Architecture & software Q4 sales were $752.0 million, an increase of 8.0 percent​

* ‍Recorded $43.0 million of pre-tax restructuring charges ($30.7 million after tax or $0.24 per share) in Q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Q4 ‍control products & solutions sales were $915.5 million, an increase of 8.7 percent compared to $842.2 million in same period last year​

* ‍Expect heavy industries to grow “a bit above company average, with good contribution from oil and gas​”

* “‍Also expect continued growth in consumer and transportation​”

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
