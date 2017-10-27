FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* Q4 earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $2.193 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies Co will not hold conference call for Q4 results

* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies co will not be issuing guidance for fiscal year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.