BRIEF-Rockwell Medical Signs Exclusive License Agreement With Comercializadora BioRenal SpA

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH COMERCIALIZADORA BIORENAL SPA TO COMMERCIALIZE TRIFERIC® IN CHILE

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIORENAL TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR TRIFERIC IN CHILE FOR AN INITIAL COMMERCIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL-BIORENAL TO ASSUME REGULATORY RESPONSIBILITIES,RELATED EXPENSES IN OBTAINING GOVERNMENT COMMERCIAL MARKETING APPROVAL FOR TRIFERIC