FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 4:32 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

* Rockwell - ‍following discussions between counsel for cos, BRPs, C-rock and two parties, Ascot Diamonds and Nelesco 318, an agreement was resolved

* ‍Under agreement, both sets of liquidation applications be postponed to March 16, 2018​

* Rockwell Diamonds-under agreement, ‍applications for leave to intervene would be dealt with prior to liquidation applications, namely, on Feb 23, 2018​

* ‍Court endorsed agreement and ordered that liquidation applications be postponed until March 16, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.