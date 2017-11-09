BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in provisional liquidation

* Rockwell - ‍following discussions between counsel for cos, BRPs, C-rock and two parties, Ascot Diamonds and Nelesco 318, an agreement was resolved

* ‍Under agreement, both sets of liquidation applications be postponed to March 16, 2018​

* Rockwell Diamonds-under agreement, ‍applications for leave to intervene would be dealt with prior to liquidation applications, namely, on Feb 23, 2018​

* ‍Court endorsed agreement and ordered that liquidation applications be postponed until March 16, 2018​