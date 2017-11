Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell Automation board of directors unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Emerson

* Rockwell Automation Inc - ‍“Board determined proposal is not in best interests of company and its shareowners”​

* Rockwell Automation - ‍ Board thoroughly considered Emerson's Nov 16, 2017 proposal and has unanimously determined it is not in best interests of co​