Feb 9 (Reuters) - Rogers And Company Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 465.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 327.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS IRRESPECTIVE OF ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS, THE GROUP EXPECTS BETTER RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* HY REVENUE AT 4.88 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.40 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO