BRIEF-Rogers Corp posts Q3 adj. ‍earnings $1.41 per share​​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp

* Rogers Corp qtrly ‍net sales of $206.8 million, up 25.1 pct​

* Rogers Corp qtrly ‍earnings of $1.37 per diluted share​

* Rogers Corp qtrly ‍adjusted earnings of $1.41 per diluted share​

* Rogers Corp - ‍for full year 2017, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $25 to $30 million​

* Rogers Corp - ‍guides its 2017 Q4 net sales to a range of $200 to $210 million​

* Rogers Corp - ‍Rogers guides its 2017 Q4 earnings to a range of $1.18 to $1.28 per diluted share​

* Rogers Corp - ‍Q4 adjusted earnings are guided to a range of $1.35 to $1.45 per diluted share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $198.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $199.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S