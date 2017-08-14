FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc-

* Rogers Sugar Inc: interim report for the 3rd quarter 2017 results

* Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q3 of fiscal 2017 was 173,969 metric tonnes compared to 169,481 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year

* Rogers Sugar Inc - expect total industrial volume for year to be slightly down versus last year

* Rogers Sugar Inc - expects total volume for year to be approximately 18,000 metric tonnes higher than last fiscal year

* Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

