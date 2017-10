Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rokiskio Suris Ab

* SAYS ‍AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASED UP TO EUR 10.4 MILLION MADE OF 35,867,970 SHARES WORTH EUR 0.29 EACH​

* ‍NEW SHARE EMISSION AMOUNTING TO 3,586,797 SHARES ACQUIRED BY INVESTOR FONTERRA COÖPERATIE U.A​