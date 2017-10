Sept 18 (Reuters) - Roku Inc

* Roku Inc says anticipate that initial public offering price of 15.7 million shares of class A common stock will be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share‍

* Roku Inc says co is offering 9 million class A shares, selling stockholders offering additional 6.7 million class A shares in IPO - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: