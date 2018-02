BRIEF-Rolfes Holdings HY Normalised HEPS From Continuing Operations 24,3 Cents

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rolfes Holdings Ltd:

* ROLFES HOLDINGS LTD - HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECREASED BY 7,8% TO R 734,0 MILLION

* ROLFES HOLDINGS LTD - HY GROSS MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED TO 22,7% FROM 21,6% FOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD

* ROLFES HOLDINGS LTD - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED

* ROLFES HOLDINGS LTD - H NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO 24,3 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD

* ROLFES HOLDINGS LTD - HY NET FINANCE COSTS REDUCED BY 22,5% PARTLY DUE TO TIGHTER WORKING CAPITAL AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: