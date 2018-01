BRIEF-Rollins Inc Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.21

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rollins Inc:

* ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 REVENUE $414.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $412.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ENACTMENT OF TCJA RESULTED IN A $0.06 PER DILUTED SHARE DECREASE IN NET INCOME IN QUARTER​

* ‍Q1 2018 WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL TAX BENEFIT FROM SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION, FURTHER REDUCING THAT QUARTER'S TAX RATE​