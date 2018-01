Jan 22 (Reuters) - ROLLS-ROYCE:

* WINS $450M TRENT 1000 ORDER FROM AERCAP

* ORDER FROM AERCAP FOR TRENT 1000 ENGINES TO POWER 10 BOEING 787 DREAMLINER AIRCRAFT; AERCAP HAS OPTIONS FOR ANOTHER 5 TRENT 1000-POWERED 787S Source text - (bit.ly/2rshqMB) Further company coverage: