Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rolta India Ltd:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE $300 MILLION 8.875 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019, $200MLN 10.75 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 WITH AD HOC COMMITTEE OF NOTEHOLDERS‍​

* ANTICIPATES RESTRUCTURING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH PRE-PACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN