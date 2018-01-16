FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania Says Acquires Initial Indirect Stake Of 39 Percent In Moldova's Victoriabank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* ROMANIA‘S BANCA TRANSILVANIA SAYS ACQUIRES INITIAL INDIRECT STAKE OF 39 PERCENT IN MOLDOVA‘S VICTORIABANK

* Victoriabank is the third largest bank in the Republic of Moldova

* As a result of the planned investment, Banca Transilvania and the EBRD will jointly hold over 66 percent of the share capital of Victoriabank and will offer to buy the remaining shares in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas)

