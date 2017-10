Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rongan Property Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to boost capital of real estate firm by 650 million yuan ($98.17 million)

* Says unit plans construction project with partners on a site worth 243.2 million yuan in Zhejiang province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zix6kT; bit.ly/2yrdf5X; bit.ly/2yxO6q2

