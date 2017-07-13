FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management issue letter to stockholders of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

* ‍ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say they collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.8 percent of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals​ stock

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment - in letter Ronin announced it has formally nominated three independent candidates for election to Peregrine‍'s board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.