BRIEF-Ronin Trading, SW Investment Management nominate James Egan to Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Board
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Ronin Trading, SW Investment Management nominate James Egan to Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ronin Trading, LLC and SW Investment Management LLC:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nomination to Board of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management - ‍nomination of James (Jamie) J. Egan, for election to Peregrine’s Board at co’s 2017 annual meeting

* ‍Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.9% of Peregrine’s outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

