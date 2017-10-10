BRIEF-Ronin Trading, SW Investment Management nominate James Egan to Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Board

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ronin Trading, LLC and SW Investment Management LLC:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nomination to Board of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management - ‍nomination of James (Jamie) J. Egan, for election to Peregrine’s Board at co’s 2017 annual meeting

* ‍Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management say collectively have beneficial ownership of about 8.9% of Peregrine's outstanding shares of common stock