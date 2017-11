Nov 9 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* ‍REVENUE Q3/2017 SIGNIFICANT HIGHER IN COMPARISON TO LAST YEAR​

* CONFIDENT TO ACHIEVE A QUARTERLY BREAK-EVEN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 - CEO‍​

* ‍REPORTS 16 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IS MAINTAINED CONSISTENTLY AT A LEVEL HIGHER THAN ONE‍​

* DURING FIRST 9 MONTHS, ‍POSITIVE CASH FLOW WAS GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)