March 8 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES REVENUE CLIMBS 16% TO A LEVEL OF EUR 12.1 MILLION​

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROJECTS REVENUE IN 2020 TO BE APPROX. EUR 18 MILLION​

* RESULTS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE AND COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT YEARLY POSITIVE NET PROFITS