2 months ago
June 9, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Root9b Holdings says entered into convertible promissory note amendments with existing holders

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Root9b Holdings Inc:

* Root9b Holdings Inc - on june 7, co entered into convertible promissory note amendments with existing holders of co's unsecured convertible notes

* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments extend maturity date of notes from may 21, 2017 to may 21, 2018 - sec filing

* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments increase interest rate from 10 pct per annum to 15 pct per annum

* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments reduce price at which unsecured notes may be voluntarily converted from $16.80 per to $8.00 per share Source text - bit.ly/2r4cKrV Further company coverage:

