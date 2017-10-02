FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roots files amended, restated preliminary prospectus for IPO of common shares
#Markets News
October 2, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Roots files amended, restated preliminary prospectus for IPO of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Roots Corp:

* Roots files amended and restated preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares

* Offering contemplates secondary offering of common shares of roots by investment funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners​

* ‍Number of common shares to be sold and price per common share have not yet been determined​

* ‍Offering contemplates secondary offering of shares of co also by entity indirectly controlled by founders of co, michael budman, don green​ Source text for Eikon:

