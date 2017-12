Dec 5 (Reuters) - Roots Corp:

* ROOTS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2017

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL SALES INCREASED 13.0 PCT COMPARED TO Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2016, TO $89.7 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED EPS $0.12​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.17, REVENUE VIEW C$94.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 10.1 PCT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23‍​

* SAYS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE SALES OF $410 MILLION TO $450 MILLION BY END OF FISCAL 2019​

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $35 MILLION TO $40 MILLION BY END OF FISCAL 2019