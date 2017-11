Nov 3 (Reuters) - ROSBANK PAO

* SAYS Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF RUB 9.4 BILLION VERSUS RUB 5.78 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT OF RUB 3.16 BILLION VERSUS RUB 725 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q3 PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON INTEREST BEARING ASSETS RUB 706 MILLION VERSUS RUB 3.83 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2iXzDOe

