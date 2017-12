Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* . COMPLETES INITIAL DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE ACQUISITION AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM OF $350 MILLION TO $375 MILLION​

* - ‍PRELIMINARY 2019 PRODUCTION AND ADJUSTED EBITDAX FORECAST PROVIDES GROWTH OF 50% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE​

* - ‍2018 PRODUCTION AND ADJUSTED EBITDAX GUIDANCE UP OVER 175% AND 225%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO MIDPOINT OF 2017 GUIDANCE​