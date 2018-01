Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC - YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES ROSE TO 31.1 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT, UP 135% FROM 13.2 MMBOE AT YEAR-END 2016

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC - DRILLING ON NEW WHITE WOLF ACQUISITION ACREAGE TO BEGIN IN LATE Q1 OR EARLY Q2 OF 2018