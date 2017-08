BRIEF-Rothschild & CO FY overall revenue increased by 11%

June 14 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA

* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €2.74 (2015/2016: €1.95) AND EPS INCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €2.64

* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE INCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €186 MILLION, DOWN 20% (2015/2016: €232 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF €0.68 PER SHARE, UP 8%

* OVERALL REVENUE FOR THE YEAR 2016/2017 INCREASED 11% TO €1,767 MILLION (2015/2016: €1,589 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 429 MILLION VERSUS EUR 319 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVERALL REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER BY 13% TO €487 MILLION (Q4 2015/2016: €433 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR OF NINE MONTHS REMAINS POSITIVE

* CHANGE OF YEAR END FROM 31 MARCH TO 31 DECEMBER, STARTING FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECT THE M&A MARKET OVERALL TO BE ACTIVE FOR THE REST OF 2017

* FORESEE STRONG POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH FOR OUR FRANCHISE OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS IN THE US

* IN MERCHANT BANKING, REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW DUE TO THE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF DEBT AND EQUITY FUNDS

* REGARDING BREXIT, FACE AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY.

* REGARDING BREXIT, THE BIGGEST RISK FOR OUR BUSINESS IS THE IMPACT ON THE UK ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT.

* BELIEVE THAT OVERALL, BREXIT WILL NOT BE A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE FOR THEIR BUSINESS. Source text: bit.ly/2sAAx6w Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)